Private school teacher commits suicide due to financial difficulties

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 15th July 2021 11:43 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unable to bear financial difficulties, a private school teacher committed suicide. This incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Vanasthalipuram Police Station.

The woman (33), a resident of Tati Anaram locality committed suicide by consuming chemical liquid.  

For the past few days, she was mentally disturbed due to financial irregularities and domestic tensions. Unable to bear stress, the woman took the extreme step. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

