Private schools also following Happiness Classes: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday addressed more than 300 heads of private schools in Delhi and said he is happy to see that these schools are following Happiness Classes being streamed everyday.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, discussed fee payments, online classes and teaching learning strategies in lockdown with the head of schools.

“Happy to see that private schools are following Happiness Classes being streamed everyday. Our focus should be on ensuring well being of students and helping them cope with such unusual times,” he said.

In a statement, the Education Department said Sisodia held the meeting with the school heads in the presence of Deputy Director of Education, Private School Branch.

Asking the principals to refrain from barring any students from online classes, even if their parents have failed to pay the fees, Sisodia said the students should not suffer.

“Considering the unusual times that we all are going through today, the students should not be allowed to suffer because of this. We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend the online classes, even if their parents are unable to pay their fees,” he said.

The school heads also shared their own strategies of supporting the studies of their students using online devices.

Source: IANS

