Hyderabad: Students of private schools asked to pay for sanitation

Hyderabad: Ahead of resumption of offline classes in private schools in Hyderabad, students have been asked to pay for sanitation too.

Expressing inability to provide sanitisers and other things needed due to Covid-19 norms, school managements started demanding charges for sanitation by sending messages to parents of the students.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the schools’ representatives in the recent meeting with Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy have asked for the permission from the state government to allow them to collect sanitation charge from the students.

Although the government has not given permission to collect such charges, private schools in Hyderabad have already started demanding it.

Meanwhile, management of the schools said that as the educational institutions have remained closed for the past 10 months, it is necessary to clean the entire school furniture. Apart from it, the cost will be incurred for providing sanitisers, maintaining social distancing etc, they added.

Reacting over the demand for an additional charge, the parents of students of private schools located in Hyderabad demanded clarification on GO 46 that stops schools from collecting any amount apart from the tuition fee.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that some private colleges in Hyderabad are also demanding additional charges apart from the tuition fee.