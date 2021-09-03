Private tutor booked for murder as 12-year-old dies after being beaten up

Published: 3rd September 2021 8:01 am IST
Mathura: A private tutor residing in a village here was on Thursday booked for murder after a 12-year-old boy he had beaten up died at a hospital, police said.

The incident was reported from Radoi village under the Baldeo police station limits.

“Beaten on August 29, the child succumbed to injuries at the district hospital on Wednesday,” Inspector Narendra Yadav said.

The tutor, Keshav Gautam, beat Sivam up with a cane over absence from his tuition classes, the officer said, adding that the child had skipped classes as he was unwell.

The injured child was first admitted to a private hospital after the assault, and from there, referred to the district hospital.

An FIR was not lodged immediately after the incident as the village head gave assurances to compensate the medical expenses, Sanjai, the child’s father, alleged.

