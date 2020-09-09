Privileged motion passed against Kangana, Arnab in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: A privilege motion has been moved against the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the Maharashtra Assembly, on Wednesday.

The motion has been passed over the comments she made on Mumbai, one of which said “like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir”.

Kangana claimed that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told her not to return to the city when she criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She tweeted that Raut was making open threats against her. Following this, Kangana was also given Y plus security by the Center.

On a similar reason, the same motion has been filed against Arnab Goswami in both houses of the Assembly. As the editor stated derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others.

What is a privilege motion?

A breach of privilege motion, also called privilege motion, can be moved against an individual or authority who “violates or disregards any of the privileges, powers and immunities of the House or members or committee.” Individuals can also be punished for “breach of privilege” or “contempt of the House.”

According to the rules, the House has the power to determine as to what constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt and the penal jurisdiction of the House in this regard covers its members as well as strangers and every act of violation of privileges, whether committed in the immediate presence of the House or outside of it.

A person found guilty of breach of privilege or contempt of the House may be punished either by imprisonment or by admonition (warning) or reprimand.