Priya Prakash Varrier deactivates Instagram account

Chennai: Actress Priya Prakash Varrier who had become famous after a clip from her debut film, Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media in 2017 deactivated her Instagram account.

Later, the father of the actress confirmed that Priya has deactivated her Instagram account as she needed a break from screen-time. He also added that it is a temporary deactivation.

Fastest Indian to cross one million followers on Instagram

It may be recalled that in 2018, the actress has become the fastest Indian celebrity to cross one million followers on Instagram. Globally, she is one of the three celebrities who gained more than 6 lakh followers in a day. The other two are Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It may be mentioned that in 2017, she had become an overnight sensation after a clip from the movie, Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Rishi Kapoor’s tweet

Later, famous actor Rishi Kapoor had also praised her by tweeting, ” I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol”.

