Priyadarshan Jadhav’s new Marathi series delivers message with humour

Mumbai, Dec 1 : Marathi actor-director Priyadarshan Jadhav says his upcoming web show, Baykola Hava Tari Kay, delivers a message with humour.

The Marathi series brings the story of Shreya (Shreya Bugde), an ordinary wife of an ordinary man (Aniket Vishwasrao), who manages to please Lord Krishna (Nikhil Ratnaparkhi) with her devotion and in exchange asks the Lord to upgrade her husband to a version that she finds is best for her.

“Everyone in life inevitably always wants to upgrade — upgrade to a new car, upgrade to a larger house… But what happens when you look for the same “upgrade” in your other half? This narrative brings out a sweet message along with Shreya, Aniket and Nikhil’s rib-tickling comic timing and I hope the viewers enjoy watching it,” Priyadarshan said.

Talking about the show, Shreya added: “My character is that of a simple woman who wants the best for her husband and herself. All I can say is that with every time Lord Krishna says ‘Tathastu’, it is going to be fun and I can guarantee that by the end of it all, even he will be left wondering about what a wife really wants.”

The series will streams on MX Player from December 4.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.