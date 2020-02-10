Priyanka to address first kisan rally in UP’s Basti on Feb 23

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address the party’s first kisan rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti on February 23 to highlight the plight of the farmers in the state, party leaders said on Monday.

The party has launched a state-wide ‘kisan janjagran abhiyan’ (farmers’ awakening stir) on February 6. In a massive outreach programme, the Congress, on the direction of Priyanka Gandhi, plans to reach 50 lakh farmers within two weeks from February 6.

The party, after taking lead against the CAA, is now reaching out to farmers who are upset with the state’s Yogi Adityanath government on many issues including the problem of stray cattle who are destroying crops. The party has demanded shelter homes for cattle from the government or giving a bonus to farmers.

The party has roped in block-level workers to reach every household in a fortnight. In each block, 50 Congress workers will go to 10 farmer households per day, and in this way, in two weeks, the party will reach farmers living in 840 blocks of the state.

The party has prepared two forms which will be given to each farmer by party workers to fill in. One form lists a host of problems faced by the farmers. “All that a farmer has to do is tick those problems which affect him the most,” said a party leader.

The second form involves details of a farmer’s family and his financial status. “In this form, a farmer can spell out his suggestions,” said the party leader.

The party has also planned street corner meetings, many of which could be addressed by Priyanka Gandhi.