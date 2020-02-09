menu
Priyanka attends program on birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

Posted by Qayam Published: February 09, 2020, 3:53 pm IST
Priyanka attends program on birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attended a program on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas here.

Speaking at the programme, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am happy to be here. Kabirdas and Ravidas taught us brotherhood, equality and respect for hard work. People should not be divided on the basis of caste or any religion. God resides in every human being and this is what Sri Guru Ravidas had said.”

“This thinking is the base and soul of India. Ram and Rahim are one. We are all part one God and this is what Sri Guru Ravidas taught,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers at Guru Sant Ravidas Janmasthan Temple in Varanasi.

Source: ANI
