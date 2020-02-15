Priyanka calls Nick ‘GI Joe’ in V-Day post

A+ A-

New Delhi: On account of Valentine’s Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas called her husband Nick Jonas ‘GI Joe’ and shared a picture of him where he can be seen holding a guitar and performing in front of the audience.

‘The Sky is Pink’ actor on Friday (local time) took to Instagram to share the picture. In the post, the singer is seen sporting black leather pants and a black T-shirt.

“My forever Valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost,” Priyanka captioned the post.

Earlier the day, addressing Priyanka as his ‘forever Valentine’, Nick posted an adorable video on his social media handle where the duo is seen grooving to the Bollywood number Aankh Mare’ from the Ranveer Singh starrer movie ‘Simmba’.

More than our Bollywood diva, it was her husband’s performance that caught the online commentators’ attraction.