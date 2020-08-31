Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt’s inspiring Insta posts will drive away your Monday blues!

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities often keep motivating their fans and followers with the inspirational messages on social media. From sharing life lessons to sometimes reciting poetry that is truly inspiring, B-town celebs keep radiating happy vibes among their fans no matter what. Many actors have also released music videos and songs to boost people’s morale and encourage them to stay positive amidst the lockdown.

Recently, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media to share an inspiring thought on Instagram. She shared a picture of a plant blooming in her garden. We can see pink flowers sprouting on the branch. The post was captioned as, ”Bloom where you are planted. #home”.

In her latest Instagram post, actress Alia Bhatt has embraced happy vibes like never before! She is all about positivity on social media amid much trolling and criticism over nepotism. Captured in a joyful and pleasing mood, Alia Bhatt is seen enjoying a laugh and dressed in a riot of colors, Alia radiated happy vibes, not just in the picture, but her caption too. The 27-year-old actress wrote, ‘”You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress Evelyn Sharma also shared a picture that has her dressed in a top with floral patterns and denim. But it looks like she was in a sporty mood as she set out to ride a cycle. “Be strong! You never know who you are inspiring,” she wrote with the picture that she shared with netizens.

