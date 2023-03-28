Priyanka Chopra banned in Bollywood? See Kangana’s viral tweets

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra who has earned fame across globe is currently focusing on Hollywood projects only. In an interview recently, the Fashion actress said that she was being ‘pushed into the corner’ and was ‘tired of the politics’ in the Hindi film industry. Just after listening to former Miss World‘s claims, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and alleged that Priyanka was banned by Karan Johar in Bollywood.

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s statement on why she left Bollywood, Kangana wrote, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

“Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India,” she further wrote in another tweet.

“This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra in an interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert said that she wasn’t getting good roles because of industry politics. She said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Talking about Priyanka’s journey in the West, she won two consecutive People’s Choice Awards for her role in ‘Quantico’, which was a hit TV show. She will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ show Citadel and the Hollywood film Love Again.