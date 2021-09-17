Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘the kindest’ person

Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all praises for her husband and singer Nick Jonas on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka penned a loved-up post for Nick, saying he is the “kindest” person.

“Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you,” she wrote.

Priyanka also treated the couple’s fans with an adorable picture from Nick’s birthday celebrations. In the image, we can see Nick giving a peck on Priyanka’s cheek.

For the special occasion, Priyanka chose to wear a yellow co-ord set while the birthday boy sported a casual look by donning a black Versace T-shirt.

Social media users poured in love for the two in the comment section of Priyanka’s post.

“You both look so good together,” a user commented.

“Best couple,” another one wrote.

Nick also took to his Instagram account to thank Priyanka for surprising him on his 29th birthday.

“She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone,” he posted.

For the unversed, Priyanka, who was busy working on the show ‘Citadel’ in London, especially flew to the US to be with Nick on his birthday.