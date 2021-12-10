Priyanka Chopra is ‘super proud’ as sister Parineeti clocks 10 years in showbiz

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra on Saturday lauded her cousin sister-actor Parineeti Chopra for completing 10 years in the entertainment industry.

The Chopra sisters enjoy a great bond together and are often seen spending time with each other. Recently, to praise her little sister, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie picture.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Tisha…. so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry! @parineetichopra,” and added a red-heart emoticon to it.

Parineeti also reshared the IG story and wrote, “Mimi didi! You.are.goals. In every effing sense of the word. Will spend the rest of my career watching you and learning every minute Love you.”

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, on Friday, clocked in 10 years of her film debut in Bollywood.

The ‘Kesari’ actor, whose first movie was ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, celebrated the milestone on the sets of ‘Uunchai’ with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani along with the cast and crew of the film.

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she could be seen cutting the debut anniversary cake, which was a surprise presented to her.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Uunchai’, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.