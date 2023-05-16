Priyanka Chopra makes rare appearance in saree, see her outfit’s price

Delhi: Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently made heads turn at her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony, where she stole the show with her impeccable fashion sense. The ‘desi girl’ looked stunning in a lime green ruffle saree that took everyone’s breath away. The staggering price tag attached to her glamorous outfit, however, drew the most attention.

Incredible elegance with a modern twist!

Priyanka Chopra’s attire for Pari’s engagement ceremony was a work of art in and of itself. She wore a stunning lime green ruffled saree and a strapless blouse by ‘Mishru‘, a well-known fashion label. The ‘Noemi Ensemble’ made this organza and exuded a perfect blend of traditional elegance and a modern twist to it. Her overall look was graced and sophisticated thanks to the ruffled saree and sea coral corset.

The price tag is jaw-dropping! It is Rs. 78,700. The exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail of the luxury clothing brand justified the high price, making it a true embodiment of luxury fashion. While the price may have surprised some, there’s no denying that Priyanka looked stunning in the gown, making it well worth the money.

How Priyanka Chopra completed her glamour look?

Priyanka accessorized her stunning gown with beautiful accessories including a layered diamond choker necklace and pendant chain, which added a touch of elegance and sparkle to her look. Gold bracelets stacked on her wrist added to the glamour. The addition of large rectangle sunglasses to her combination added a trendy and glamorous touch. Priyanka’s makeup and hairstyle were simple but effective, emphasizing her natural beauty.