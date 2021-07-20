Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mark three years of togetherness with unseen pictures

Washington: One of the most adorable celebrity couples- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third proposal anniversary today. The stars marked the occasion by sharing unseen priceless pictures from their special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared an adorable throwback picture that she clicked during one of her date nights with Nick in July 2018.

Flaunting her Tiffany & Co 5 carats engagement ring, the former Miss World captioned the post as, “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you.”

On the other hand, Nick also dug out a delightful picture from his date night album with PeeCee. The couple is seen enjoying a romantic getaway while having their meal on the seashore. “3 years ago today,” Nick captioned the post, to which her wife replied “Thank you for asking Jaan..” in the comments.

Everything about Priyanka and Nick’s 2018 nuptials was goals. According to her previous interviews, she revealed that Nick apparently shut down an entire Tiffany & Co. store to find the perfect proposal ring for her.

The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.