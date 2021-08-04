Priyanka Chopra shares a cosy picture with her husband Nick Jonas

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th August 2021 9:00 am IST
Priyanka Chopra shares a cosy picture with her husband Nick Jonas
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: After working on their respective projects at different places for a while, couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas finally got reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a cosy picture with Nick and captioned it as “he’s home.”

In the image, Nick can be seen sleeping in Priyanka’s arms.

MS Education Academy

The loved-up image of the couple has left fans in awe of them.

Also Read
Indian Idol 12: ‘Great Grand Finale’ to run for 12 hrs; know who reached TOP 5

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented: “Couple goals. God bless you both.”

Another one wrote: “Adorable.”

For the unversed, Priyanka has been in London for the shooting schedule of her upcoming project ‘Citadel’ while Nick Jonas was in Los Angeles for the past few months.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, often treats their fans with their PDA on social media.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated three years of togetherness. The two had shared a string of throwback pictures clicked during their date nights in the past.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button