Priyanka Chopra shares a cosy picture with her husband Nick Jonas

Mumbai: After working on their respective projects at different places for a while, couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas finally got reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a cosy picture with Nick and captioned it as “he’s home.”

In the image, Nick can be seen sleeping in Priyanka’s arms.

The loved-up image of the couple has left fans in awe of them.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented: “Couple goals. God bless you both.”

Another one wrote: “Adorable.”

For the unversed, Priyanka has been in London for the shooting schedule of her upcoming project ‘Citadel’ while Nick Jonas was in Los Angeles for the past few months.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, often treats their fans with their PDA on social media.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated three years of togetherness. The two had shared a string of throwback pictures clicked during their date nights in the past.