Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for ‘Text For You’

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 6:01 am IST
Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You'

Mumbai, Nov 28 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. 

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories, of a chair that has “Text for you” written on it. The actress captioned the image: “It begins #textforyou.”

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

READ:  Waheed's arrest attempt by central agency to meddle in poll process: PDP

Celine Dion’s music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series “Outlander”. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick “Bloodshot” and in the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 6:01 am IST
Back to top button