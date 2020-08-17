Priyanka Chopra tweets to confirm her memoir is ready in print

Mumbai, Aug 17 : Priyanka Chopra officially confirmed that her memoir is ready, late on Monday night according to Indian time.

“Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished… coming soon! @penguinrandom,” tweeted the actress on her official handle, @priyankachopra.

In an earlier tweet, Priyanka had spoken about how she was excited to share her memoir with her fans, and how the work was a result of introspection and refelction into her life.

“Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life,” she wrote in a tweet on August 11.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.