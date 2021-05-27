Priyanka Chopra’s kind gesture for Hina Khan is heart-warming

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan in a recent interview opened up about dealing with the grief of her father’s passing away and revealed that actress Priyanka Chopra had sent her a long text message sharing her pain of losing a parent too.

In a recent chat with Miss Malini, Hina went on to share how Priyanka’s message to her post her dad’s demise felt ‘special’ to her. She even added that Priyanka is quite busy due to her work and amid all of it, she sent a long message post her dad’s demise was ‘heart-touching’.

Hina said, “I honestly don’t want to talk about it, but I want to add a little bit. She (Priyanka) is such a busy woman, an entrepreneur. She sending me a text message after my father’s passing away, and such a long message. Because she understands what it is to lose a father. That was really special and heart-touching.”

The two stars have been on cordial terms since their catch up at the Cannes Film Festival. Back in the day, when they met up with each other at the International event, Hina had penned a lovely note for Priyanka and lauded her. Along with it, she had shared several photos from a get together where she, Priyanka and Nick Jonas hung out. Since then, on all special occasions like birthdays, Hina conveys her wishes to Priyanka on social media and their camaraderie is loved by their fans.

Talking about how Priyanka made her feel at home, Hina had written in an Instagram post, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

While Hina was most recently seen in a music video, Priyanka has been working on her many projects, including Text For You and Matrix 4.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ and the actress has been skillfully juggling between acting, production and her business lines.