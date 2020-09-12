Priyanka Chopra’s new hair look will leave you enthralled!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous and versatile actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday surprised her fans with an enthralling Instagram post of her new look. With bangs and fringes, the new hairstyle of PeeCee looks quite shorter than before.

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress posted an adorable smiling selfie to Instagram and flaunted her new trimmed bangs with waves in them. In the picture, Priyanka is seen smiling as she proudly flaunted her gorgeous look with minimal makeup.

Priyanka Chopra shared the selfie on social media with a caption, “New hair, don’t care.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra has been quite active on social media as she kept her fans updated amid lockdown and quarantine period. PeeCee also keeps motivating her fans and followers with inspiring posts on her social media. She has actively been sharing posts from her LA life. A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of stunning sun-kissed pictures on Instagram and she wrote: “At the office.”

Priyanka Chopra posted another picture from her outing and captioned: “Mother nature’s medicine.” Check out the post here:

On the professional front, the actress recently finished writing her memoir titled Unfinished, which will be published by Penguin Random House. On the other hand, she was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix‘s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon’s Citadel and Sangeet Project.