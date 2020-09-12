Priyanka chops hair, flaunts her bangs

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 3:58 pm IST
Priyanka chops hair, flaunts her bangs

Mumbai, Sep 12 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut. In her latest Instagram picture, Priyanka flaunts chopped hair. She has experimented with bangs this time.

“New hair, don’t care,” she captioned the post.

Priyanka’s new look has got a thumbs up from colleagues and fans. Among impressed industry colleagues was actress Patralekhaa. She posted a heart-eye emoji.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “You look cute Priyanka.” Another user wrote: “Bangs suiting you completely.”

Priyanka recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, “Unfinished”, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger”, co-starring RajKummar Rao.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Terrorist module busted in J&K, 2 arrested
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close