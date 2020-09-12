Priyanka chops hair, flaunts her bangs

Mumbai, Sep 12 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut. In her latest Instagram picture, Priyanka flaunts chopped hair. She has experimented with bangs this time.

“New hair, don’t care,” she captioned the post.

Priyanka’s new look has got a thumbs up from colleagues and fans. Among impressed industry colleagues was actress Patralekhaa. She posted a heart-eye emoji.

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “You look cute Priyanka.” Another user wrote: “Bangs suiting you completely.”

Priyanka recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, “Unfinished”, and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger”, co-starring RajKummar Rao.

