Priyanka Choudhary is going to WIN Bigg Boss 16? See viral tweet

Mumbai: Around 3 weeks left for the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Soundarya Sharma is the latest contestant to walk out of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Post her eviction, 8 contestants are left in the race who will be battling hard against each other to grab the spot in the finale week.

Bigg Boss 16 Winner

As fans are thrilled to know which contender will make it to the grand finale and grab the trophy, a tweet announcing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has left audience excited. Popular Twitter handle The Khabri’s latest tweet read, “#PriyankaChaharChoudhary is winning #BiggBoss16 Save this and take a screenshot and send me on Finale day.”

It is noteworthy that many predictions made by The Khabri in the past seasons have proven to be accurate.

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary is winning #BiggBoss16



Save this and take a screenshot



and send me on Finale day☺️ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 20, 2023

Thousands of fans of the show have also taken to comments section to express their support for Priyanka, praising her for her leadership skills and her ability to stay true to herself throughout the competition. For the unversed, the actress has been winning hearts since day of Bigg Boss 16 for her strong personality, strategic gameplay, and ability to handle conflicts with her fellow contestants.

Other Strong Contestants

Despite the speculation, it is important to remember that nothing is certain until the final results are announced which are expected to take place on February 12. Other contestants such as MC Stan and Shiv Thakare also have a strong fan following and could potentially win the competition.

Only time will tell who will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 16. What’s your opinion? Comment below.

