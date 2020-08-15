Priyanka Gandhi arrives Shimla to spend time with family

Shimla: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally arrived in Shimla on Saturday for a week-long stay with her kids and some close family friends, sources said.

She will stay at her bungalow in Chharabra, which was built around two years ago. Chharabra is nearly 14 km away from Shimla.

“Priyanka Gandhi has arrived here today afternoon. Her children and relatives have arrived earlier nearly 6 days ago. She will stay at her Chharabra home and will live here for about a week period,” Sources told ANI.

Last month, Priyanka vacated her central government-allotted accommodation at Delhi’s Lodhi Estates and currently staying in Gurugram.

Source: ANI