Priyanka Gandhi meets anti-CAA protesters in Azamgarh

A+ A-

Azamgarh: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met and interacted with protesters holding a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Priyanka also interacted with the people, who were injured in police action, during the protest against the CAA, NRC, and NPR.

Later this month she is scheduled to address over six rallies in Uttar Pradesh starting from February 23 to take on the BJP government over farmers’ issues.

Her first rally will be on February 23 in Eastern UP’s Basti district.

The Congress will take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.

The party will also press for its demands regarding loan waiver for farmers, 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills, cowsheds and watchdog allowance in every village.