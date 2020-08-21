Priyanka Gandhi sends condolence letter to kin of deceased US student

Lucknow, Aug 21 : A Congress delegation met the family of Sudiksha Bhati, the US student who died in a road accident earlier this month in Bulandshahr, and handed over a condolence letter sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The delegation included national secretary Rohit Chaudhary, state vice president Pankaj Malik, Virendra Guddu, Vidit Chaudhary and others.

The Congress also extended financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the bereaved family on Friday. In her letter, Priyanka said that Sudiksha was a bright student with great potential. She assured the family of her support in their fight for justice.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.