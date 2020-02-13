Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath’s govt over women’s safety

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of the women’s safety in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that the crime rate has increased in the state since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

“There are shocking incidents against women every day in UP. A [rape] victim’s father was murdered in Firozabad. A young girl was raped and murdered in Sitapur. Where is the government? Under the BJP, crimes against women have gone up but they are not even taking the responsibility,” Priyanka wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, has also been questioning the state government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said there was a need to make people aware of women empowerment and women’s safety at the local level.

Noting that there should be no discrimination between boys and girls in the state, he had said Uttar Pradesh government was in the process of forming 218 fast track courts in order to curb crime against women in the state.