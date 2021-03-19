Priyanka Gandhi takes jibe at Uttarakhand CM over ripped jeans remark

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a dig at BJP leaders over Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat’s ‘s comments about ripped jeans.

“Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing,” she wrote, sharing the photos on Twitter of the BJP leaders wearing white shirts and khaki shorts – the old uniform of the party’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Oh my God!!! Their knees are showing 😱😱😱 #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/wWqDuccZkq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 18, 2021

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Rawat said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans that are ripped at the knees.

Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands. “Two children were traveling with her. She runs an NGO, goes out in society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?” he stated.

Responding to Rawat’s problematic statement, women started posting their pictures on social media wearing a pair of ripped jeans. Actor Gul Panag registered her protest against the statement by sharing a picture of herself along with the hashtag #rippedjeans.

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan reacted to the controversy saying that ‘this was the mindset that encouraged crimes against women.’

Speaking to ANI, Jaya Bachchan said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women.”