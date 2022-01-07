Priyanka Gandhi to start virtual poll campaign from Saturday

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had cancelled her major poll rallies due to the Covid-19 surge, will start campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls virtually from Saturday.

As per the grand old party, the campaign will start from 2 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube pages of the party and social media handles.

People can also ask questions on the platforms and Priyanka will reply, the party said.

The party had either postponed or cancelled all the big rallies and programmes for 15 days due to the surge in Covid infections, but now the party has decided to connect to people digitally.

After the Congress, the BJP, SP and AAP have suspended their campaigns.

AAP UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that now all rallies will be held virtually.

The AAP was scheduled to hold rallies in many districts of the state, including Ghaziabad and Jewar, and a foot march in Varanasi on January 8, in Sahibabad on January 9 and in other districts of the state on January 10.

In the rally to be held on January 8 in Varanasi, Sanjay Singh will address people through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Samajwadi Party had also cancelled the ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’, scheduled on January 7, 8 and 9 in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP too is reaching out to people through digital mode in the state.

BJP IT cell convener Kameshwar Mishra said that the saffron party has been organising virtual and e-programmes during the corona times.

The set up for virtual and e-rally is in place, Mishra said, adding that “We have a team of 4,000 trained workers, who can use this resource at divisional level with great ease.”