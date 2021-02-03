Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Farmer who died in tractor rally

New Delhi/ Feb 3 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to meet the family of the late Navreet Singh to offer her condolences.

The visit gains significance since the Congress has come out in open support of farmers.

Navreet lost his life during the tractor rally on January 26 when his tractor collided with a police barricade.

The Delhi Police had released a video showing a protester speeding and running over barricades with his tractor near ITO, resulting in the vehicle overturning. A post-mortem report revealed that the protester died due to the accident.

The incident happened on January 26,when hundreds of farmers riding tractors thronged the ITO area in New Delhi after breaking through police barricades and faced tear-gas shells fired by police which tried to prevent them from moving towards India Gate and Rajpath in central Delhi.

Clashes between police and protesting farmers were also witnessed as a section of farmers tried to break through the security arrangements made by Delhi Police.

