Photos: Priyanka Gandhi at tea garden in Assam

Biswanath: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo). Biswanath: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares a lighter moment with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo). Biswanath: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo)