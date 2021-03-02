Photos: Priyanka Gandhi at tea garden in Assam

By PTI|   Updated: 2nd March 2021 6:28 pm IST
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo).(PTI03_02_2021_000032B)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam.
Biswanath: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares a lighter moment with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo).
Biswanath: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam. (PTI Photo)

