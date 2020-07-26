Priyanka invites BJP MP Baluni for tea before vacating home

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 7:11 pm IST
Priyanka invites BJP MP Baluni for tea before vacating home

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has invited Anil Baluni, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Rajya Sabha, for tea before vacating the 35 Lodi Estate bungalow.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi said a formal invitation was extended to Baluni, the new allottee of the bungalow, on Saturday. It was nothing but a courtesy extended to the new allottee, sources said.

The Congress leader was asked by the government on July 1 to vacate the government accommodation by August 1 as she was no longer in the list of Special Protection Group (SPG).

The process of handing over the bungalow to the CPWD and the Estate Department would begin soon, said a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its June 30 communication had said Priyanka Gandhi had been assigned ‘Z plus’ security with the CRPF cover on the all-India basis, which didn’t have any provision for allotment or retention of the government accommodation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close