Priyanka invites BJP MP Baluni for tea before vacating home

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has invited Anil Baluni, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Rajya Sabha, for tea before vacating the 35 Lodi Estate bungalow.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi said a formal invitation was extended to Baluni, the new allottee of the bungalow, on Saturday. It was nothing but a courtesy extended to the new allottee, sources said.

The Congress leader was asked by the government on July 1 to vacate the government accommodation by August 1 as she was no longer in the list of Special Protection Group (SPG).

The process of handing over the bungalow to the CPWD and the Estate Department would begin soon, said a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its June 30 communication had said Priyanka Gandhi had been assigned ‘Z plus’ security with the CRPF cover on the all-India basis, which didn’t have any provision for allotment or retention of the government accommodation.

Source: IANS

