Priyanka misses her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday

London: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London for her work, missed being with her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka on Wednesday night penned a loved-up post for her mother

“Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Priyanka is in London for the shoot of her upcoming web project, ‘Citadel’, which is being helmed by the Russo brothers.

Making her mother’s day special, she even shared an emotional excerpt from her memoir, ‘Unfinished’. In the particular excerpt, Priyanka described her mother’s love for dressing up.

“My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color – chiffon saris in floral prints hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows. Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck.

“I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes,” the text read.

Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas, too, posted a birthday wish for his mother-in-law on social media.

“Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati,” he wrote, adding a picture of the two of them on Instagram Story.

Priyanka’s mother has also received a special wish from VJ Anusha Dandekar, who is one of the close friends of Priyanka.

“I love the woman you are, love hugging you, love all the talks and advice you’ve ever given me, love hanging with you, love that you are the perfect blend of modern and traditional. Love you Madhu Aunty. Happy Happy Birthday, keep shining and spreading your light,” Anusha wrote on Instagram.