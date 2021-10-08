Priyanka picks up the broom in Dalit dwelling

By IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 8th October 2021 7:04 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi sweeps the Dalit basti of Indira Nagar in Lucknow

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Lavkush Nagar here, a Dalit dwelling in Indira Nagar locality and interacted with the local residents.

She picked up a broom and swept the area to express solidarity with the local people.

“This is a sign of self-respect and simplicity. Crores of women clean their houses with a broom every day,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi was apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had taken a dig at her sweeping the floor while she was in custody on Sitapur, earlier this week.

Adityanath, at a news conclave in Gorakhpur, when asked about Priyanka Gandhi sweeping the floor, had said: “Maybe she is good at only that.”

