Priyanka postpones Kisan Panchayat due to demise of Satish Sharma

Lucknow, Feb 18 : The Kisan Panchayat, scheduled to be held in Mathura on Friday, has been postponed in view of the demise of former Congress MP Capt Satish Sharma.

According to an official release by the Congress, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was to address the Kisan Panchayat, will be attending the funeral of Sharma which will be held at Lodhi Road in New Delhi on Friday.

The Kisan Panchayat will now be held on February 23.

“RIP Captain, generous of heart, steadfast in friendship and loyal to the end. A life well lived. I will miss you deeply,” Priyanka tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi too tweeted, “I’m very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family & friends. We will miss him.”

Former Union minister and close aide of the Gandhi family, Sharma, 73, passed away on Wednesday in Goa. Sources said he was not keeping well for some time now and was suffering from cancer.

The party release said that Sharma was a dear friend who stood by the family through thick and thin. People of Amethi and Rae Bareli will always remember him as a people’s person who stood by them through difficult times.

