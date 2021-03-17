Priyanka savagely replies journalist asking her qualification to announce Oscar nominees

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has carved a niche for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, is called as ‘the queen’ by millions of her fans across the globe for a right reason. She proved herself again with her reply to an Australian journalist who asked in a tweet whether she and husband Nick Jonas were qualified to announce the nominations for the Oscars this year.

Priyanka and Nick announced the Oscar nominations on Monday, where coincidentally The White Tiger – which Priyanka both produced and acted in, bagged the nomination for best adapted screenplay category.

What did journalist Peter Ford tweet?

Sharing the photo of the couple Twitter, Ford wrote, “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees.”

Priyanka Chopra’s reply

Replying to him, the 38-year-old actor-producer shared her solid list of screen credits on Twitter and wrote, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.” The tweet came with a list of her credits as she scrolled through them on her phone.

Lauding her reply, Priyanka’s fans called her the ‘queen’ and asked her not to pay attention to such naysayers. Not just this, in the comments thread, Peter Ford was advised to “Watch Barfi” and to Google the actress

PeeCee’s contribution to film industry

Priyanka Chopra’s contribution to Hindi and English cinema is not an unknown thing. From blockbusters such as two movies in the Krrish franchise, Agneepath and Bajirao Mastani to acclaimed projects like The Sky Is Pink, Dil Dhadakne Do and Barfi, Priyanka has starred in number of flicks. Priyanka headlined the ABC series Quantico and starred in Dwayne Johnson’s film version of iconic TV show Baywatch.

Not just this, Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, an investor in dating app Bumble and just released a memoir titled Unfinished which proves she is a woman with too many hats to count.