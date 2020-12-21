Priyanka shares ‘what shooting a movie looks like in 2020’

Mumbai, Dec 21 : Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared an Instagram post on how shooting in 2020 looks like. In the image, the actress can be seen following Covid safety guidelines and wearing a face shield.

“What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone …And masks on…in between all shots!” she wrote.

Priyanka added that “staying safe” is part of getting the job done.

“Protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!” she stated.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled “Text For You”.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.