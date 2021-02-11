Priyanka takes holy dip at Sangam on ‘Mauni Amavasya’

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) Feb 11 : Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, took a holy dip at Sangam — the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — on the occasion of “Mauni Amavasya’.

Priyanka took the holy dip in the waters and offered prayers.

The Congress leader went to Sangam by boat amid tight security.

Earlier, Priyanka arrived in Prayagraj and visited Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family. Here she offered floral tributes at the place where late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s ashes were kept before they were immersed in the Ganga river. She also interacted with the children of the orphanage in Anand Bhawan and spoke to them on various issues.

Priyanka is scheduled to return to Delhi, later in the evening.

