Priyanka to address kisan panchayat in Mathura

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 5:23 pm IST
Lucknow, Feb 22 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Mathura on Tuesday to address a kisan panchayat.

Priyanka’s visit is the latest in a series of meetings in which she has been addressing the farmers and assuring them of Congress support. She had addressed kisan panchayats in Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar in the recent past.

Priyanka will also visit the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura to offer prayers.

The Congress leader has been visiting prominent temples of late, making it amply clearly that the Congress is now pursuing the policy of soft-Hindutva.

