Priyanshu Painyuli hopes his retd. colonel dad likes his armyman avatar on screen

Mumbai, Jan 16 : Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays an armyman in two upcoming films, Pippa and Rashmi Rocket. The actor says his father, retired colonel Vinod Kumar Painyuli, is his hero in real life, and hopes he likes his armyman avatar on screen.

Priyanshu told IANS: “For any child, their parents are their heroes. My sense of discipline, my ability to be honest to anything I do, my sincerity has all been inculcated early on by my father. I celebrate him and many heroes like him, who live months apart from their families to give the rest of the nation a good night’s sleep.”

Priyanshu says playing an armyman in Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon’s upcoming war drama Pippa is his way of thanking his father. He also hopes his father likes his work in the film.

“I want to thank him for all the sacrifices he has made and I hope I make him proud everyday here on. The least I could have done for him by playing a character that is very close to his heart as well as mine. I really hope he likes it after watching it,” the actor said.

On Friday, on the occasion of Army Day, Priyanshu had posted an emotional note for his father.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.