Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi during ‘Rashmi Rocket’ shoot

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 7:07 am IST
Priyanshu Painyuli learns to speak in Kutchi during 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Mumbai, Feb 1 : Actor Priyanshu Painyuli learnt the Kutchi language from the locals during the shoot of the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in Rann of Kutch, and says it was fun to pick up something new.

“I have shot for ‘Extraction’ in Ahmedabad before but Kutchi is a whole new dialect that sounds like a new language altogether. I was intrigued and then talking to friends from the local crew, I thought of it as a great chance to pick up something new,” Priyanshu said.

“I am an army kid, so moving places, moving cities, learning new things has always been a way of life. It’s ingrained in me. I never leave an opportunity for a new learning. I am so glad I am here and I hope by the team we leave I have learned at least the basic pleasantry,” he added.

READ:  Won't contest in Kerala Assembly polls: State Cong chief

Rashmi Rocket has Taapsee Pannu playing a runner from Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd February 2021 7:07 am IST
Back to top button