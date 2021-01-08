Priyanshu Painyuli’s Army background helped him gear up for ‘Pippa’ role

Mumbai, Jan 8 : Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who impressed with his acting chops recently in the web series Mirzapur 2, will soon commence shoot for the upcoming war drama Pippa. The actor says hailing from an Army background helped him gear up for the role of an armyman in the film.

“I have spent an entire lifetime around people from the Army background. It’s a life I understand in entirety. I understand the highs and lows and trials and tribulations. While the story of ‘Pippa’ is very different, I am bringing to the film the same lived-in feel. I know the life of an armyman and what family means to those in the Army. I know what the country means for people whose families are in the Army. I am able to understand ‘Pippa’ way more intimately and that’s coming handy in prepping for the project,” said Priyanshu, whose father Vinod Kumar is a retired colonel in Indian Army.

Directed by Raja Krisna Menon, Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a war veteran who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

