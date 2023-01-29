Pro-BJP wave in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that the one-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has electrified Karnataka and a pro-BJP wave is building up across the state.

Speaking to reporters here a day after Shah’s visit to the region, Bommai said the BJP has been quite strong in Kittur Karnataka and Shah has instilled more strength and enthusiasm among workers.

Bommai ridiculed the opposition Congress party for their aggressive posturing when the assembly polls are still a few months away.

“Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power. Let anybody say anything, the truth is different. And it is expressed during the visit of the BJP leaders. Not only the big turnout but the spirit and enthusiasm in them clearly indicate the saffron party coming back to power as it is strong from the booth level and that is their base and strength,” Bommai said.

He said the list of candidates is not finalized as the survey work is going on.

Also Read

Bommai claimed that Shah did not give any specific instructions to the state leaders in Belagavi meeting but told them to make the preparation for the Assembly polls.

Bommai ruled out any dissidence in the BJP and stated that party leader B.L. Santosh had visited Kolar, Chikballapur, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, Bagalkot and Vijayapura for party organizational work.

“There is no dissidence in our party and will abide by what our party leaders say. This is what has happened here and there is no dissidence in Belagavi.”

Responding to the Congress leaders’ verbal attacks on him, Bommai said he has never made allegations against anybody in the last one and a half years and he has not made any harsh statements on anyone and has replied politely. The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or vengeance-based but only issue based and develop-oriented.

“We are going before the people with the achievements of the State and Union Governments and that is seen in their campaign. Without criticising anyone or any party, we are seeking the votes only on the basis of performance. The Congress Party has become desperate due to which that party leaders use such language. The state has been witnessing those kinds of languages that were never used in the past.”