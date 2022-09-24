Pro-Pak slogans on clubhouse: Karnataka Police grill two accused, search for three more

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have grilled two accused in connection with raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a clubhouse chat, and also intensified the search for three others.

Last Tuesday a group of youths from Bengaluru created a picture display of the Pakistani flag on the clubhouse and also sung the national anthem of the hostile neighbouring country.

They created a group in the name of “Pakistan zindabad, India murdabad”. The members raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the group. However, one of the participants of the clubhouse chatting took screen shots and made them viral on social media.

The participants also claimed that their country was Pakistan and chatted in the local Kannada language. They also used defamatory language against India.

The Hindu activists have demanded the arrest of youths who insulted the country.

Sampigehalli police in Bengaluru took Sourabh, a resident of Bellary and Rahul, a techie in Bengaluru from Sahakar Nagar locality into custody and released them later. The police had taken suo moto case under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony).

Notice was issued by the police for Sourabh and Rahul to attend the inquiry. The accused informed police that they had put up a display picture of the Pakistan flag and raised pro-Pakistan slogans out of challenge between themselves and apologised for the same, police said.

The police stated that though it appears as a prank act, they will investigate the matter thoroughly and detain the other three accused soon and question them.