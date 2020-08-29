Probe ‘BJP angle’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Congress

By Sameer Published: 29th August 2020 8:07 am IST
Sushant

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Friday demanded that the “BJP angle” in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case should be probed.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the CBI was going to question Sandeep Singh, who was producer of the biopic “PM Narendra Modi”, with regard to the drugs aspect of the case.

BJP angle

“There is a definite BJP angle to it. CBI will investigate producer of PM Modi’s biopic in drug dealing.

This is very serious,” Sawant tweeted.

“Is that why there was a hurry to bring in CBI into the probe. When there are several top producers in Bollywood, why was Sandeep Singh chosen to helm the project?” he said.

READ:  Economic contraction likely to continue in Q2: RBI

“The Chief Minister, Home Ministershould probe the nexus between Bollywood, drugs and BJP,” he said.

Alleged links

“The links between BJP and Bollywood is well known.

Was the demand for CBI pursued to save somebody? Maharashtra government should probe this angle,” Sawant said.

Vijay Gutte, producer of the film “Accidental Prime Minister” which tried to “defame” former prime minister Manmohan Singh, was also embroiled in a criminal case, he said.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye rubbished Sawant’s demand and posted a link to a 2015 article which said Smita Thackeray, daughter-in-law of Bal Thackeray, was planning to produce a biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo in association with Sandeep Singh.

READ:  CBI, Mumbai Police teams at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence

“Do your home work. Will you find a link in this too,” Upadhye asked.

Bollywood-drugs nexus

BJP leader Ram Kadam, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has demanded a discussion on the `Bollywood-drugs nexus’ in the coming legislature session.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case after it came to light during probe that Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide, allegedly used to deal in banned substances.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close