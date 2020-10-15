Probe into Sushant case very much on, assures CBI

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Dismissing reports in a section of media as “erroneous”, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still continuing.

“The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput… There are speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous,” the CBI said in a brief statement this evening.

Over the last couple of days, there have been reports in sections of the media suggesting that the CBI is wrapping up the case and is set to file a closure report.

The CBI has been investigating the case for over two months at the request of the Bihar government which registered an FIR based following a complaint filed by the late actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh.

Among other things, Singh had blamed his son’s former live-in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty for his death and allegedly siphoning off Rs 14 crore from his bank account.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had joined the probe, which was initially conducted by the Mumbai Police.

While transferring the probe to the CBI, the Supreme Court had made it clear that it had not doubted the investigations carried out by the Mumbai Police.

Sushant’s body was found in his duplex rented flat in the posh Bandra suburb of Mumbai on June 14. An autopsy was performed at the Dr R.N. Cooper Hospital while the Bandra police station registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Later, after the CBI took over the case, Rhea had filed an FIR against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, which the Maharashtra government forwarded to CBI.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is said to have ruled out any foul play and concurred that Sushant died by hanging and was not strangulated or poisoned.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.