Probe launched into Kabul University terror attack

Kabul, Nov 5 : Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday confirmed that a probe has been launched into the terror attack at the Kabul University, which claimed the lives of 22 people, mostly students, and injured 40 others.

Addressing the media here, Saleh also said that he ordered the release of 13 police officers and security officials who were arrested on negligence charge following the attack on Monday, TOLO News reported.

A group of militants stormed the Kabul University, one of the biggest higher education institutions in the country, on Monday morning after detonating explosive devices.

They entered the university campus and began indiscriminate shooting.

The carnage ended after six hours when all three attackers were killed, according to the Interior Affairs Ministry, TOLO News reported.

Of the 22 victims, 18 were students from the law and public administration departments.

Although the Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Saleh has blamed the Taliban, saying there are many evidences to prove his claim, reports TOLO News.

During Thursday’s briefing, Saleh said the weapons used by the attackers do not match the ones shown in the “fake” IS statement in which they claimed responsibility.

First Vice President added that a Taliban flag was also found in a box belonged to the “terrorists”, while the words “long live Taliban” were written on the wall of a classroom.

This was the second attack on an education institution in the Afghan capital in nearly two weeks.

A week ago, a suicide bombing near a tutoring centre killed over 30 people, most of them students.

