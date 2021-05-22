Producer BA Raju passes away, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR & others mourn

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry’s noted film producer and publicist BA Raju passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19. The news was confirmed by his son Shiva Kumar on Twitter.

Raju contracted the coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was receiving treatment for the same. He died of a drop in sugar levels followed by a cardiac arrest.

“With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts.”

BA Raju’s journey in Tollywood

BA Raju was one of the celebrated producer in the Telugu film industry. He started his career as a film journalist and then forayed in prodcution. He made his debut as a film producer with the film Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002 and went on to bankroll movies like Premikulu, Chantigaduand Premalo Pavani Kalyan.

Tollywood mourns the loss

Raju’s sudden demise has left the whole Tollywood industry, who expressed their shock and poured in their condolences on social media.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely.”

Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I've known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. pic.twitter.com/N6gbW8DPxv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 21, 2021

Jr NTR wrote, “The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I’ve known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu.”

SS Rajamouli said, “Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled. You’ll be missed. Rest in peace.”

Prabhas expressed shock and tweeted, “Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO #BARaju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience. This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family.”

He has been such a positive light in my life .. right from my first film .. every film that has released since then ..hit or flop .. he has always had a kind word to say . I will miss you terribly #RipBaRajuGaru A terrible loss 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PeoV0RPqjQ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 22, 2021

Woke up to such a terrible terrible news ! BA Raju Garu you will be missed . He has been a PRO for so many films of mine. He was an extremely warm person and always had a smile on his face. Huge loss to TFI . May your soul RIP. Strength to the family . 💔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 22, 2021