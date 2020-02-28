Product photography session held for Hyderabad’s small sellers

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), the global marketplace for unique, handmade and creative goods, personally interacted with the small sellers and creative community of Hyderabad through ‘TheEtsyCollective’. Etsy has also organised a product photography session for the small business owners and enable them with the critical and useful skills of product photography.

#TheEtsyCollective is an interactive and informative session which brings together people from all walks of life who share a common passion for craft and creativity.

The event started with an interactive session with Etsy seller, Shubhashree Sangameswaran, a unique Eco-Friendly illustration designer with a quirky little shop on Etsy called ‘TheHungryPalette’. This was followed by an exciting round of Q&A where the participants interacted with Etsy representatives to understand the fundamentals of setting up an Etsy shop and selling globally.

To educate and spread awareness about the importance of photography in online selling, the event had a photography enablement workshop conducted by a professional photographer, Tulsi, who helped the participants in learning the tactics of product photography.

Commenting on the Etsy Collective, Himanshu Wardhan, Managing Director for India, Etsy, said, “The Etsy seller community in India is made up of some of the most talented and creative people. As an organisation that truly believes in keeping the human connection at the heart of e-commerce, the Etsy Collective helps in interacting with the creative community on an individual level. I am really impressed with the artisans and creative community of Hyderabad and encourage them to explore entrepreneurship and digital opportunities through Etsy”.

The event saw a great turn-out, particularly women, who formed the majority of the audience. Interestingly, 87% of sellers on Etsy are women and 97% of people operate their creative business from their homes. Globally, Etsy has 2.3 million sellers, with 43.7 million buyers from more than 80 countries around the world.

The Etsy Collective aims to recognise the existing seller base from India and helps them share their experience with the larger creative community in India. It started in December 2018 and in the last one year, 52+ such Collectives have been hosted across India, which includes tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Some of the cities where the Etsy Collective has travelled to – Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Puducherry, Jammu, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, to name a few.

