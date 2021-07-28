Prof Ainul Hasan takes charge as VC of MANUU

Hyderabad: Noted Persian scholar Professor Syed Ainul Hasan on Wednesday took charge as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU). He took over the charge from Professor SM Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c.

The Union education ministry, on July 22, appointed Ainul Hasan as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of MANUU.

On the occasion of his joining the office, Prof Syed Ainul Hassan said, “Students, teaching and non-teaching staff are the three pillars of any University. If there is a defect in any of these pillars, it has a direct impact on the performance of the University. We will work together and ensure to do our best for the university and that the university will continue to move towards success.”

He further said that he wanted to take MANUU to the top level with the cooperation and advice of all.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor I/c Prof SM Rahmatullah while handing over the charge to the new Vice-Chancellor said Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, is a good teacher and responsible administrator. He did not give up classes at his university despite the announcement of becoming the Vice-Chancellor and had continued to fulfill his responsibility towards the students.

Prof Rahmatullah said that the university is on the path of development in a peaceful environment and under the leadership of the new Vice-Chancellor it will continue to flourish.

While acknowledging the efforts of MANUU’s former Vice-Chancellors, he said that the University has a unique identity today due to its constant struggles. He also said that the university has done many webinars on the implementation of the new education policy 2020 and has also published a special issue of the university magazine Al-Kalam on NEP.